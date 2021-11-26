Veronica Gleydura, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Vern” Gleydura, 85, entered eternal rest on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021.

She was born August 1, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Veronica Chismar Walihnac.

Mrs. Gleydura, a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a former member of Lady of Our Sorrows (formerly St. Cyril & Methodius Church) and it’s Altar & Rosary Society Senior Club in Youngstown for over 80 years and was very involved in various activities, party planning and decorating.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, making crafts, sewing, party planning and spending time with family and friends.

Her husband of 55 years, Michael S. Gleydura whom she married May 18, 1957, died September 21, 2012.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, Rita Smrek (Edward); her sons, Michael Gleydura (Debbie) of Poland and Timothy Gleydura (Mary) of Niles; daughters, Mary Altemese-Buckman (Eric) of Attleboro, Massachusetts and Rhonda Walters (Doug) of Hubbard; grandsons, Ron and Jared Gleydura, Daniel Altemese and Matthew Gleydura; granddaughters, Sarah Henry (Jacob), Renee and Jess Walters and a great-grandson, Caleb Henry.

Vern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; a son, William Gleydura; a sister, Theresa Hripko and a brother, John Walihnac.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

It is requested that all those in attendance please wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

