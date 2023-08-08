MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomasina P. “Tammy” Wilson, 78, died Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at her home.

She was born August 2, 1944 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Calvin and Bette Rodgers Brown.

Mrs. Wilson, a graduate of Weirton High School in Weirton, West Virginia.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Niles.

She was the owner of Tot Spot Day Care from 2005 until 2018.

Tammy loved to play on her iPad, crafting, going out to eat and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her husband, Arthur Ross Wilson, Jr., whom she married February 4, 1962, died October 24, 2022.

Tammy leaves a son, David J. Wilson of Masury; two daughters, Patricia A. Wilson of Masury and Pamela J. Wilson of Houston, Texas; a brother, Matthew D. Brown and his wife, Kathy, of Austintown; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebekah Joanne and a brother, James Tonner.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church in Niles, with Pastor Bill Sawtelle officiating.

Tammy’s final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, Hubbard. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

