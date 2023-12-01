HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Fedorchak, 76, died Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Sharon Regional.

He was born January 11, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Anna Sawaska Fedorchak and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Fedorchak, born and raised in the Russian Orthodox faith was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a certified welder at J and J Fabricating for eight years, retiring in 2013 and previously had worked at GATX for 20 years and Warren Fabricating for 20 years.

Thomas enjoyed farming and Farmall tractors but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Rebecca Malone; two sons, Thomas L. Fedorchak and David Joseph Fedorchak, both of Hubbard; three daughters, Rebecca Anne Fedorchak of Ravenna, Rachel Marie Fedorchak of Hubbard and Connie Jane McGivern of Columbiana; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

