Thomas Robert Tracy, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Tracy, 79, died Sunday evening, September 19, 2021 at Jameson Hospital.

He was born January 10, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Helen Louise Rower Tracy.

Mr. Tracy, a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School was a self-employed realty broker and building contractor for 55 years, retiring in 2015.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center Coitsville Campus.

Tom was a farmer extraordinaire, enjoyed riding on tractors, mowing grass, riding on his side by side and just being outdoors.

He leaves his wife of 40 years, the former Linda D. Parsons, whom he married September 12, 1981; five sons, Thomas T. Tracy and his wife, Jodi, of West Middlesex, Timothy W. Tracy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Robert L. Tracy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Jonathan P. Tracy of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Jeremy W. Shugarts and his wife, Tracey, of Hampstead, North Carolina; four daughters, Amy Lynn Tracy of Jupiter, Florida, Cynthia J. Tracy of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Cassie E. Shugarts Saulpaugh of Pulaski and Shannon M. Shugarts of Hampstead, North Carolina; a sister, Linda Steiner of Phoenix, Arizona and 13 grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Center Coitsville Campus. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Jere Beulah officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.