YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Pesce, Jr., 78, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Park Vista.

He was born February 22, 1944 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas Pesce, Sr. and Ruth Adair Jones Pesce.

Tom, a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School, served with the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.

He was a self-employed taxi driver in Sierra Madre for 20 years, retiring in 2012.

Tom was a traveling man by nature. Wherever he lived, he worked. While abroad in England, he usually tended bar. When his work visa expired, he came home to work in the family bakery, usually six months, then back to traveling. Wherever he worked people wanted him to stay. He was hard working, intelligent, funny, dependable and had great stories to share. He lived and traveled throughout Europe and lived in New York, San Francisco and Sierra Madre.

Tom was usually a happy guy, doing things he loved most, such as photography. Tommy always had his cameras with him and set up a darkroom to develop his photographs. Writing poetry. His imaginative, avant-garde style traversed time zones leading to uncharted territories off the beaten path. Reading. He always had one to five books on him and often slept with books covering his bed. The word for this type of reader is librocubicularist. Music. He played the piano, classical and jazz and loved listening to all genres. He loved singing and dancing to music. Tom was a showman and natural born entertainer. He acted on stages, performing both dramatic and comedic roles. He participated in poetry readings in metropolitan areas, taking workshops and studied under poets he admired. While living in Youngstown he hosted poetry nights.

His love for the arts continued into his 60s and 70s while residing at Park Vista. He supported each event on the activities calendar by sitting in the front row listening, watching and learning and when it was time to dance, he danced and on karaoke days, he sang! His two favorite songs to sing were David Bowie’s “Major Tom” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

About a week ago, Tom opened his eyes, pointed upward and said “Go with you?” He closed his eyes, seconds later opened them, pointed upward and repeated “Go with you?” He closed his eyes and smiled. A week later, Tom left Earth… traveling again.

He leaves his sister, Deborah Wilson of Youngstown and nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert J. Pesce; a sister, Marie “Cookie” Pesce and a nephew, Michael R. Pesce.

The family extends much appreciation and thanks to the staff of Park Vista and Sanctuary Hospice, who loved and cared for Tommy. To Tommy’s loved ones, the family requests that you put on your favorite music and pour a glass of beer, wine, or whatever you love (Tom loved scotch and a good dark ale). In his memory, raise your glass and dance, sing, do what you love to do!

There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held for Tom at a future date.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

