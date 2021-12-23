HUBBARD Thomas M. Koppel, 73, died Tuesday morning December 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born January 17, 1948, a son of Frederick Carl and Betty Mae Frazier Koppel.

Mr. Koppel graduated in 1966 after attending Hickory High School, served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a Quality Control Coordinator at General Motors Lordstown for 51 years, retiring in 2017. Tom was a member of the Croatian Home in Farrell.

Tom was known as a very kind and considerate person. He enjoyed helping people in whatever way he could and was a loving and loyal friend to many. Of all things, his family was dearest to his heart.

He loved all things nature, gardening, hunting, fishing and wood carving, in addition to cooking and baking his famous sourdough bread.

He leaves his wife of 50 years, the former Brenda J. Myers whom he married September 11, 1971 at St. Joseph Church in Sharon; two daughters, Jonelle Koppel and Erin Grey both of Hubbard; a brother, Ted Koppel of Farrell; a sister, Linda Osborne and her husband George of Warren; two granddaughters, Madeline and Maia Grey both of Hubbard and many nieces and nephews who he loved and cared for as they were his own.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Christine Penrose and Sandra Ross.

Family and friends may call on Thursday December 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.mo 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

