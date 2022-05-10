HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Barr, 59, died Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 28, 1962 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Barr was a driver for Wolford’s for ten years.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering in the garage and getting his hands dirty. Tom also enjoyed watching cowboy movies, camping and boating.

He leaves his mother, Maxine of Lowellville; two daughters, Katie Barr of Hubbard and Joey Barr of Wexford; a stepdaughter, Teri Evangelista of Hubbard; four brothers, Kenneth Barr and his wife, Julie, of Vienna, Randy Barr of Howland, Fred Barr and his wife, Vikki, of Kinsman and Ronald Barr of Lowellville; a sister, Cindy Bott and her husband, Brian, of Boardman and two stepgrandchildren, Amanda and Mar Summerfield.

Tom was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Daniel Barr; a nephew, K. J. Barr and a stepgrandson, Nathan Barwinski.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Luke Oskin officiating.

