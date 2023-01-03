HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Reese, 63, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 16, 1959 in Warren, a son of James E. Reese and Melinda Spencer Reese.

Thomas was a lifelong truck driver. He was employed at Atlas Auto Crushers for 30 years but he was also employed at Main Auto Wrecking, Melmor and Associates and Muffleys Towing. He enjoyed the traveling he did while being an over the road truck driver and had many memories of those travels to share with us.

Thomas enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He helped anyone who was in need, no matter what it was, he had your back. He enjoyed teaching people how to do something and was very proud of the person when they learned from him. Thomas loved working on cars, riding motorcycles and watching the San Francisco 49ers.

He is survived by his children who will carry on his will and testament of the person he was and will teach their children the many things he taught them. His sons, Tristen Reese (Sheena) of Warren, Thomas Reese of Columbus and Timothy Walsh of Warren; a daughter, Tina Begg of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren, Raylyn, Skyla and Tristen Reese of Warren, Jennifer Martin (Bryan) of Boardman, Nicholas Shank of Warren, Brian, Alexander and MachKenzie Begg of Mineral Ridge and three great-grandchildren, Dominic Reese and Ezekiel Martin of Boardman and Angelo Baker of Mineral Ridge. Thomas is also survived by his brothers, LeRoy Annerino (Mary), Morgan Reese, Michael Reese, Michael Evinsky and Steve Reese; his sisters, Vickie Annerino, Antoinette Evinsky, Sarah Evinsky, Theresa Belasco(Carmen) and Marcy Reese; several nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, James and Melinda and three brothers, James Spencer, Timothy Reese and David Reese.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

His final resting place will be at Crown Hill Cemetery at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.