Thom J. Begeot, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thom J. Begeot, 79, died Sunday evening, May 2, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 21, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Albert J. and Anna L. Longley Begeot and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Begeot, a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service in Hubbard for 34 years, retiring in 1999.

He was a member of Central Christian Church, the Moose Club and the Musicians Union.

Thom was an avid golfer, having golfed in the VFW golf league for 47 years and the Thursday Night Travelers golf league. He also played in the VFW fast pitch softball league. Thom was known for his great sense of humor and loved telling stories and sharing jokes. He shared his gift and love of music for over 60 years with everyone and could usually be found on his front porch playing for the people passing by. Most of all Thom’s greatest love was his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Pam Neri, whom he married March 6, 1976 at Central Christian Church; a son, Thom J. (Jenn) Begeot II and three daughters, Deborah J. (Stephen) Protheroe, Darla (Jim) Fitzsimmons and Tiffani (James) Hodge, all of Hubbard; a sister, Lois M. Lundy of Boardman; ten grandchildren, Amanda, Stephen, Jimmy, Casey, Tyler, Taylor, Allie, Chandley, Jaremy and Riley and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Thom was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda C. “Chickie” Phillips and a brother, Albert James “Buddy” Begeot.

Family and friends may call on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 7, 2021 at the funeral home with Paula Begeot officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

