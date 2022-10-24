HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa E. Pegg, 70, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center surround by her family.

She was born August 8, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Ciprich Misik and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Pegg, a homemaker, was a 1970 graduate of Sharon High School, the first class in the new school.

Theresa enjoyed gambling, music, dancing and playing BINGO.

Her husband, Robert A. Pegg, whom she married September 7, 1974, died December 1, 2010.

She leaves three sons, Randall Pegg of Girard, Joshua Pegg and his wife Stephanie of Sharpsville and Matthew Pegg and his wife Myasha of Sharon; a daughter, Veronica Pegg of Sharpsville; two brothers, Larry Misik and his wife Jeanie of Hubbard and Eddie Kish and his wife Samantha of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania; a sister, Betsy Kish of Farrell; nine grandchildren, Trevor, Lane, Taylor, Jade, Nathan, Gunner, Lilly, Savannah and Jacqueline and her lifelong friend, Robert Gaut.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Misik and a sister, Janice Gerda.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday October 26, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Trojak officiating.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa E. Pegg, please visit our floral store.