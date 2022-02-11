HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Tharen L. Lentz, Sr., 85, who died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

He was born December 13, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Rayen L. and Susan A. Pflug Lentz and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Lentz was a bander at Liberty Steel Products for 20 years.

He enjoyed playing pool.

His wife, the former Mary L. Zadravec, whom he married August 16, 1956, died February 20, 2005.

He leaves his son, Tharen L. (Monica) Lentz, Jr. of Hubbard.

Tharen was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary.

Interment took place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Interment took place at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

