Terri Lee Herbst, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lee Herbst, 63, died Thursday morning, December 31, 2020 at Community Skilled Health Care.

She was born July 10, 1957 in Cleveland, a daughter of Kenneth and Betty Lou Davidson Coy.

Mrs. Herbst, a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She was a school bus driver for Warren City and Lakeview Schools.

She was a member of Buckeye Van Association.

Her husband, William “Speedy” Herbst whom she married in September 1983, died in January 2005.

She leaves a stepdaughter, Xylona Shepard of Mineral Ridge; a brother, John Coy of Austintown and three stepgrandchildren, Lucas Herbst and Matthew and Carissa Shepard.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, “Speedy”.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Her final resting place will be at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

