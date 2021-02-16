Terri Lee Hartzell, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lee Hartzell, 57, died Sunday afternoon, February 14, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 24, 1962 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ralph Loyal and Vera Irene Hindsman Hartzell and was a lifelong area resident.

Terri worked at Travel Lodge at the Truck World Mall in Hubbard.

She leaves her husband, Eugene Uhrin, whom she married September 24, 2008; three brothers, Eric Hartzell and his wife, Rebecca, Rick Hartzell and his wife, Kimmie and Ralph Hartzell, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne; a sister-in-law, Mary Guzaski; nieces and nephews, Lucas and Shelby Hartzell and Kaylee Guzaski and her cat, Pepper Jack.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patti Mcqueen.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

