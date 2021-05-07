Terri L. Grafton, Girard, Ohio

May 1, 2021

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri L. Grafton, 62, died Saturday morning May 1, 2021 at Hospice House.

She was born September 3, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry and Betty Cirrincione Grafton.

Terri graduated from New Wilmington High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She leaves a sister, Sherri Keith of New Castle; a brother, Harry Grafton of New Castle and a great niece, Brandi Rose.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mitchell and Robin Blondeaux; a sister, Karen Allender; a nephew, John Allender and a niece, Betty Jo Allender.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

