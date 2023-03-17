AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamra L. Howard, 64, died Wednesday evening March 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 26, 1959 in Warren, a daughter of Edward W. and Judith A. Evans Howard and was a lifelong area resident.

Tamra, a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hubbard where she was a choir member, was a 1977 graduate of Hubbard High School. She received her RN Diploma in 1980 from Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Penn State Shenango. She was the stroke coordinator at Northside Hospital.

Tamra loved singing, sewing, doing crafts, baking and reading. She enjoyed babysitting her nieces and nephews and especially loved being with her family.

She leaves two brothers, Paul E. Howard and his wife Linda of Warren and Matthew W. Howard and his wife Lucinda of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Jill Agler and her husband David of Hubbard and six nieces and nephews who she considered her own children.

Tamra was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on Monday April 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard, OH 44425 with Pastor Bonnie Dutton officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

