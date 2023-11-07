HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy L. Takash, 63, died Sunday afternoon November 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born September 28, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Robert and Janice Powell Cramer.

Mrs. Takash, of the Methodist faith, was a 1978 graduate of Brookfield High School and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Pittsburgh Art Institute with a major in Interior Design.

She was the Deli Manager at Patton’s Sparkle Market / IGA and most recently at Giant Eagle in Austintown. In her younger years she was an avid bowler, having bowled at Bell Wick Bowl on Monday nights. She enjoyed interior design, cooking and spending time with her family. Tammy can best be remembered for her kindness and contagious laughter.

She leaves her husband, Mark Takash whom she married August 17, 1985; a son, Mark Takash of Hubbard; a daughter, Ashley Ruminski and her husband Todd of Olmsted Township; her stepmother, Dorothy Cramer of Brookfield and a stepbrother, Rick Ciallella of Deerfield.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Thursday November 9, 2023 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy L. Takash, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.