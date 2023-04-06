YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan I. “Sue” Chill, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning April 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born on April 13, 1945 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nicholas and Lucille (Print) Chill.

Sue was a woman of faith who loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She dedicated many hours of service to her church, and enjoyed participating in crafts and meals for Vacation Bible School. She loved gardening, canning, fishing, and cooking for her family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Sue was a hairdresser at Monica Bush Salon.

Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Jane Jermackowicz and Rita Letourneau, and her brothers Richard and William Chill.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Brian Madden, whom she married December 9, 2017. She also leaves her two sons, Frank (Illa) Vitto and Drs. Jeremiah (Melissa) Ferrara, her stepdaughters, Amy and Shelley Ferrara, and Jennifer (Chris) Crouch, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Danielle, Elisha, Vincent, Julia, Cameron, Andrew, Samantha, Makayla and Rylee, and her siblings Tom (Pat) Chill, Cathy (Paul) Milligan, Evie (Tony) Ciccone, David Chill, Regis (Angie) Chill, Marty (Mindee) Chill, and Christine Fisher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 Noon at the Fifth Avenue Community Church, 1361 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504, with Pastor Mary Hall officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Fifth Avenue Community Church to support their outreach ministry that provides meals to the local community.

Sue’s final resting place will be at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan I. “Sue” Chill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.