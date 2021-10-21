Susan D. “Susie” Wagner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan D. “Susie” Wagner, 66, died Wednesday October 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 14, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Mary H. Senich Sveth and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Wagner, a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School received her Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

She was a scheduling coordinator for Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland for over 20 years.

Susan was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Hubbard Football Moms for many years.

She thoroughly loved cleaning her house, flower gardening and traveling, especially to the Grand Canyon.

She leaves her husband, Richard P. Wagner, whom she married September 11, 1976; a son, Keith R. (Gianna Duponty) Wagner of Hubbard; a daughter, Stephani L. Wagner of Hubbard and a sister, Marilyn Combine and her husband Joe of Hubbard.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kathy Thompson.

Family and friends may call on Monday October 25, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.