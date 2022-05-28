HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan A. Laughlin, 62, died Friday morning, May 27, 2022 at home.

She was born May 6, 1960 in Logan, Ohio, a daughter of Silvio and Virginia Ross DePascale.

Susan, a 1978 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard.

Susan loved crocheting, knitting and cooking her big Italian dinners. She was crazy about her Grandbabies.

Her husband, Gary E. Laughlin, whom she married August 2, 1997 died August 11, 2015.

She leaves a son, Eric Wittenauer at home; a daughter, Nicole White (James Stefanik) of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Morgen, Christian, Vincent, Selena and Jesse.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Deacon John Bartos officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

