HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stormy Carol Blackburn, 83, went home to be with the Lord Thursday June 23, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born February 20, 1939 in Big Four, WV a daughter of Edward and Josephine Roxanna Mayes Odum.

Mrs. Blackburn, a homemaker, was a member of Victory Christian Center where she was a Deacon, a member of the Women’s Ministry and active with the food pantry.

She enjoyed crafting, gardening, shopping, doing puzzle books, was an avid reader.

She leaves her husband Paul Blackburn; two sons, Gordon “Ray” Dalton and his wife Debbie of Youngstown and Paul David Blackburn of Boardman; two daughters, Cathy E. Nash and her husband Mick of Liberty and Susan (Mike Wilson) Blackburn of Hubbard; a brother, Alan Odum and his wife Judy of Niles; two sisters, Lorna Bailey of Bluefield, West Virginia and Janet Odum and her husband Jim of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Jennifer Dalton, Jesse (Paige) Blackburn, Josh Wilson, Candice (Dave) Wilson, Michael (Loren) Wilson and Brianna Rosile; ten great-grandchildren, Tristan, Timothy, Nathan, Madison, Bryson, Nolan, Alec, Bailey, Mojo and Lilly.

Stormy was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John “JD” Massey, Frank Odum, James Odum and Junior who died as an infant; seven sisters, Gertrude Williams, Leanas Frazier, Marion Terry, Phyllis Fisher, Gypsy Mindykowski, Jimmie Chojnacky and Josephine Windhorst.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday June 28, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating.

