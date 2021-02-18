Stephen J. Micheline, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Micheline, 81, died Monday February 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born April 3, 1939 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a son of Germono and Catherine Vivo Micheline and moved to Hubbard in 1951 after the big storm.

Mr. Micheline a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and served with the Army National Guard.

He was a truck driver at Federal Wholesale in Hubbard for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

Steve loved horse racing, playing cards with his sisters and playing basketball and volleyball at St. Pat’s and Reed Middle School. He especially loved his family and never missed one of his grandkids sporting events. He was always there if anyone ever needed anything, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves his wife the former Annette J Pascarella, whom he married April 8, 1972; a son, Steve M. Micheline and his wife Jennine of Hubbard; a daughter, Mary Lou Reder and her husband Jonathan; five sisters, Edith M. Brown of Hubbard, Olive Meese of Hubbard, Stella J. Litwin of Canfield, Nancy M. Linebaugh of Hubbard, and Mona L. Carter and her husband Harlan of Vienna; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews who he loved very much.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; twin daughters, Karen and Kathy; a grandson, Luke and a sister, Mary Louise Skruck.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19, it is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen J. Micheline, please visit our floral store.