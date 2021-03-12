Stephen J. Brall, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Brall, 59, died Tuesday afternoon March 9, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 7, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Steve M. and Irene A. Carano Brall and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Brall attended Hubbard High School and was a journeyman electrician with IBEW local 714. He worked at various area companies as an electrician and welder.

Stephen was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy while attending St. Patrick’s preschool.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and cared deeply for his dogs Bettis and Wiler.

Stephen leaves his brothers, Thomas M. Brall of Hubbard and Mark A. Brall of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Irene Carano Brall.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Stephen’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

