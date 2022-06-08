HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Steffin A. Chaney, 32, who died Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at Sharon Regional.

He was born February 9, 1990 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of Joe T. and Lisa S. Blackburn Chaney and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Steffin, a 2008 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a driver for Amazon.

He enjoyed playing video games and streaming on Twitch so people could watch him play. He loved riding and fixing 4-wheelers, automobiles or pretty much anything hands on.

He leaves his parents, Joe and Lisa of St. Augustine, Florida; his fiancée, Janair Monroe; two brothers, JT Chaney of Belgium and Camaron Chaney of St. Augustine, Florida; maternal grandmother, Sandy Blackburn and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

