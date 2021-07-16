Spike Cataline, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Spike Cataline, 34, died Thursday morning July 15, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born August 18, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Jeff and Barbara Tregaskes Cataline.

Spike attended Boardman Baptist Church, graduated from Fairhaven School and worked in the workshop at Fairhaven Industries.

He loved the Cleveland Indians and wanted to be their catcher, he enjoyed bowling and never met a stranger. Spike was looking forward to seeing the new movie Space Jam: A New Legacy and liked the movies Madagascar and Men In Black.

He leaves his parents of Hubbard; a brother, Robert Tregaskes of North Carolina; a sister, Vicki Cataline of Liberty Township and many aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday July 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Special Olympics, C/O Bo Green, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, OH 44446.

Spike’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.