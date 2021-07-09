Shirley L. Eakin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Shirley L. Eakin, 85, who died Friday evening July 2, 2021 at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman.

She was born August 1, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lyman A. and Eleanor L. Howden Stevens Rednock and was a lifelong area resident.

Shirley was a bar maid for the VFW Post No. 3307, the Girard Eagles and Jacks ARC. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and the Emerald Ladies Group.

Shirley enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets, especially Four Seasons and in her younger years Rogers. She loved playing BINGO, going to the casino and taking trips to Myrtle Beach and Tennessee.

Her husband, Lawrence E. Eakin, whom she married November 1969, died November 1974.

She leaves four sons, Dwight “Rocky” Cleland and his fiance Kimberly Thompson of Masury, Mark (Terri) Cleland of Austintown Kenny (Theresa) Cleland of Barre, Massachusetts and Monty and Tina Cleland of Struthers; three daughters, Karen L. (Richard) Davis of Lowellville, Charlotte (John) Burgess of Youngstown and Marilyn Sloan of Hubbard; a brother, Richard Stevens of Canfield; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Anderson.

Shirley’s final resting place will be at Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

