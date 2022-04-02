HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Petrek, 86, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Sharon Regional.

She was born April 20, 1935 at home in Niles, a daughter of John and Suzanne Weber Bloos and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Petrek, a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School was a homemaker.

She was an active member of Central Christian Church, which she loved dearly. Shirley was a Girl Scout Leader and a member of the Opti-Mrs. Club. She bowled on the Women’s Morning League at Hubbard Bell Wick Bowl and played on the Hubbard Ladies Bocce League and organized and cooked for the weekly Hubbard Rotary Club luncheons. If you were looking for a bus trip to the casino, Shirley was the one to call. Her daughters remember laughing as she chased them around the house with a wooden spoon. As the girls’ families grew, not a birthday was missed nor a card left unsent. Shirley had the warmest heart, the most welcoming kitchen and a card table that was not complete without her dearest friends and family sitting around it sharing times they will never forget.

Her husband, Frank T. Petrek, whom she married November 29, 1959, died September 9, 2015.

She leaves four daughters, Brenda Henderson and her husband, Gary, of Hubbard, Beverly Michalsky and her husband, Dave, of Michigan, Barb Novotny and her husband, Tim, of Hubbard and Bernadette Lilly and her husband, Ira, of Hilliard; nine grandchildren, Erica Wittenauer, Jarrod (Jenny) Wittenauer, Dr. Brian (Abby) Myers, Stacy (Kyle) Schneider, Adam Novotny, Blake (Stephanie) Novotny, Taylor Novotny and Amber and Megan Lilly and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eva and Nola.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Hithcock officiating.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Elmwood Assisted Living.

