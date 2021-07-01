Sheryl Ann Guess, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl Ann Guess, 68, died Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 11, 1953 in Craven, North Carolina, a daughter of Paul and Ruth Kulhavy Rucek.

Sheryl was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God and worked in sales.

She loved flowers, music and feeding and nesting birds. Sheryl also enjoyed taking care of friends and running errands for them.

She leaves many cousins with whom she shared wonderful childhood memories; cherished friends, Alphie and Mike Shay and Tom Gunter and many other dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Church of God. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

