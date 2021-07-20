Sherri M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri M. Bell, 60, died Sunday afternoon July 18, 2021 at Hospice House.

She was born April 8, 1961 in Hollywood, California, a daughter of Kenneth J. and Harriet Bessette and had lived in Ohio since 2005.

Sherri, a homemaker, was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God. She was also a member of Al-Anon.

She leaves four daughters, Brandi Michelle Gonzalez aka Morgan, Christina Marie Gonzalez, Julie Ann Gonzalez and Sarah Leah Kaplin; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Layla, Alexander, Leo, Jason, Jasmin, Anthony and Mina and a sister Kathy Bryant.

Sherri was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Bell and her son Robert Matthew Gonzalez.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherri M. Bell, please visit our floral store.