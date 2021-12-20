HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari Lynn Helterbran, 60, died Saturday December 18, 2021 at her home.

She was born December 31, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Herman Draves and Betty Rasile.

Mrs. Helterbran, a homemaker, was a 1978 graduate of Girard High School.

She loved hanging out with her granddaughter and being with her family.

She leaves three daughters, Apryl (Lee Eaton) Caruso of San Antonio, Texas, Michele (Herbert Graham) Helterbran of Hubbard and Dawn Helterbran of Girard; a brother, Robert Draves of Columbus; four sisters, Donna Webster of Columbus, Indiana, Theresa Wilson and her husband Michael of Ashtabula, Diane Kirk and her husband Rodney of Columbus and Karen White of Austintown; four grandchildren, Alexia, Sean, Brandon and Emma; one great grandson, Sean and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Thursday December 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Byus officiating.

Shari’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

