HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Richeal, 77, died Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Hospice House.

She was born September 28, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond M. and Mildred V. Wimer Moffitt and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Richeal graduated from Choffin Nursing Center. She was an LPN at Orange Village Nursing Home in Masury for 25 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, scrapbooking and playing BINGO.

She leaves two sons, Rich Richeal and his wife Pam of Hubbard and Clifford Richeal and his fiancée Lindsay Clifton of Austintown; a brother, Raymond Moffitt and his wife Patricia of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Richard (Kayla) Richeal, Brandon (Tabby) Richeal, Dalton Richeal and Amber (Ronnie Fletcher) Richeal and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Noah, AJ and Madison.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Holmes.

Private memorial services were held.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

