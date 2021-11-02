Sandra Lee Hicks, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Hicks, 75, died Sunday morning October 31, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 15, 1945 in Butler, Pennsylvania a daughter of Charles Minard and Betty Jane Boyd Miller and moved to Hubbard in 1953 from Butler.

Mrs. Hicks, a 1964 graduate of Hubbard High School was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a Registered Nurse at North Arundel Hospital in Glen Burnie, Maryland, retiring in 1995. Sandra enjoyed cooking and crocheting.

She leaves her husband, Michael Clayton Hicks Sr., whom she married May 28, 1966; a son, Michael Clayton Hicks Jr. and his wife Kathern of Youngstown; a daughter, Stephanie M. Ripple and her husband Donald Charles “Travis” of Glen Burnie, MD; 5 grandchildren, Robert, Mikey, Courtney, Corey and Patrick and six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ella, Aliah, Caleb, Nolen and Elizabeth.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her adoptive father, Paul Peter Carsone.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

