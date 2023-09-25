NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay “Sandy” Duble, 77, formerly of Hubbard, died Tuesday afternoon, September 19, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born October 10, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Mary Hodak Sharisky.

Sandy, a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School was a homemaker and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. Sandy enjoyed taking care of her family and friends, winning at cards and BINGO, drinking coffee, laundry and getting her nails done. She loved talking to anyone and made friends wherever she went. She listened, gave great advice and left you with a warm hug. She loved her family, adored her grandkids – who were her life – and she frequently called them hojo mojo.

She leaves three sons, Timothy B. Duble, Jr. and his wife, Erin, of Boardman, Jason M. Duble of Streetsboro and Eric K. Duble and his wife, Rebecca, of Darlington, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Theresa M. McConnell and her husband, Scott, of New Castle and Jennifer N. Espinosa and her husband, Charlie, of Venice, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Amy Duble of Streetsboro; two brothers, John Sharisky and his wife, Anna Marie, of Hubbard and Martin Sharisky of Austintown and was blessed with 21 grandkids, Samantha, Landon, Mia, Alexa, Nathan, Jenna, Madison, Mason, Cooper, Scott, Kassandra, Caitlynn, Kathryn, Kinsley, Joseph, Charlie Jr, Evan, Levi, Emmalin, Lexi and Ellie. She also leaves her niece, Janice Poma whom she loved like a daughter and many other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, that she adored.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Sharisky; a sister, Mary Ann (Mitzi) Poma Treharn, brothers-in-law, James Poma, John Treharn, William O’Mellan, Larry Waitley and John Dobrindt; sisters-in-law, Marlene Sharisky, Theresa O’Mellan, Patricia Waitley and Pat Waller; mother-in-law, Mary Duble Dobrindt and nephews, James and John Poma and William O’Mellan.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Her final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

