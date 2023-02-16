HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Lou Manilla of Hubbard, Ohio passed away on January 22, 2023, at the age of 84.

Sally was born on January 5, 1939, at the Buhl Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Patrick J. and Isabel J. (Perrotta) Pruent and was raised by her grandparents Mickele and Lucia (Marshall) Perrotta.

In 1956 she graduated from Hubbard High School and went on to work at Harris Fabricating Co. as a bookkeeper/stenographer. She later worked at Goldstein’s Furniture and Sharon Metal Products.

On December 3, 1960, she married Robert L. (Vito) Manilla in Winchester Virginia. She was mother to two wonderful children, Robert L. Manilla II (Dawn) of Powell, Ohio, and Lisa R. Chestnut (Albert) of Canfield, Ohio. She also leaves four grandsons, Robert L. Manilla, III and Christopher D. Manilla of Powell, Ohio, and Raymond F. Housteau II and Ryan M. Housteau of Canfield, Ohio, and her loving sister Michele Douglas of Warren, Ohio.

A lifelong Hubbard resident, Sally was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Charter member of Hubbard A.B.W.A. and Friday night ladies bowling league at Bell-Wick Bowl.

Her family was the most important part of her life. She also enjoyed antiquing and auction sales with friends and liked to write bits of poetry and reminisce about the past. Her real passion was traveling. During her life she traveled thru all the continental United States but never made it to Hawaii or Alaska.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Robert, her parents and grandparents, her aunt and godmother Mary Brest, aunt Kathryn DeSanctis, uncles Philip and Frank Perrotta and cousins Michael DeSanctis and Francis Perrotta.

The family would like to thank Hampton Woods nursing home in Poland, Ohio, and Hospice of the Valley for the kindness, care and compassion they showed Sally during the last weeks of her life.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

