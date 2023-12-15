HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally L. Miller, 69, died Friday morning, November 10, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital Youngstown.

She was born October 21, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert C. and Betty L. Manley Miller and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Miss Miller, a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School went on to attend the Youngstown State University Dana School of Music.

She was a baker at the Donut Oven Bakery.

Sally was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Girard.

Sally enjoyed cats and drawing. She had a deep love for music and had sang in various choirs in college and played multiple brass instruments.

Sally leaves a son, Christopher Miller of Hubbard and a sister, LaDean Miller of Hubbard.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2205 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Sally’s final resting place is at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

