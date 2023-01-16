BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Guyton of Brookfield, passed away on January 14, 2023 after an extended illness, at the age of 75.

Ruth was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 6, 1947, and was the daughter of the late John and Violet Walker.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1965.

She was a longtime, faithful member of Liberty Presbyterian Church, where she was on the session, an elder, a deacon, a trustee and part of the choir.

She loved her “tea and cookies,” spending time with her dog, Angel, shopping, garage sales, cutting the grass and sitting on her front porch. She was strong, confident, and you never had to wonder what she was thinking. She’d be sure to let you know.

Family was a huge part of her life. Ruth was the loving and caring wife of Norman Guyton, whom she married on January 13, 1968. Together, they shared two daughters and 40 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 2008.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Rich) Osberg of Brookfield and Holly Zahniser of Masury; sister, Andrea Guyton of Brookfield; four grandchildren, Richie (Megan) Osberg of Hubbard; Austin Osberg of Toledo; Kaitlyn Kurcon and Autumn Williams, both of Masury; four great-grandchildren, Maci Phillips and Harper, Sadie, and Skylar Osberg; two nieces, Heather (Matt) Baritell of Brookfield and Kari (Rick) Lape of Hubbard; two nephews, Mark (LeeAnn) Simmons and Jim (Kimberly) Haywood, all of Niles; great-nephews, Jonathan (Nikki) Mazza; Rick, Jr and Ryan Lape; great-niece, Kora Lape; great-great nephew, Santino Mazza; and her beloved dog, Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Violet Walker; her husband, Norman Guyton; son-in-law, Jeff Zahniser; brother-in-law, Donn Guyton; sister-in-law, Evelyn Simmons; and niece, Denise Mazza.

Her family is comforted knowing that Ruth has been reunited with her parents, husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and niece. But most of all, they are comforted in knowing that she is at peace.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday January 18, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Giron and Pastor Debbie Dockstader officiating.

Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

