HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary E. Gubser, 81, died Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023, at Aventura Assumption Village in North Lima.

She was born January 17, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Irvin L. and Marie Foley Gubser.

Rosemary was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned her Master’s degree in reading education from Westminster College.

Rosemary was an elementary teacher for Hubbard Schools for 30 years and enjoyed travel.

She leaves a brother, William Gubser and his wife, Suzanne of Mentor; a sister, Sallie Schrecengost of Claysburg, Pennsylvania; a nephew, William Gubser, Jr. and his wife, Jaqueline; two nieces, Valerie Mahovlic and her husband, Chris, Vanessa Williams and her husband, Zach; five great-nephews and three great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rev. John Gubser and Rev. Paul Gubser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, 357 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., at the church.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

