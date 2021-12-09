HUBBARD Rosemarie “Roe” Ondich, 86, died Tuesday evening December 7, 2021 at Liberty Health Care. She was born April 29, 1935 in Niles, a daughter of Steve and Rose Luknis Caruso and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Ondich, a graduate of Niles High School, was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking and crafts.

Her husband, Al Ondich, whom she married September 29, 1956 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, died May 18, 2019.

She leaves a daughter, Kelly Steimle of Willoughby; two brothers, Steve A. Caruso of Howland and Albert L. Caruso and his wife Cathy of Vienna; two sisters, Kitty Maniatis and her husband Robert of Howland and Nancy Perkins and her husband Don of Austintown; two grandsons, Tom and Tim Steimle and many nieces and nephews.

Roe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Al and a sister, Gloria Marek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

