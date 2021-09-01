Rose M. Gancarcik, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Gancarcik, 92, died Tuesday afternoon August 31, 2021 at Hospice House.

She was born January 2, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of James R. and Rose Heslen Johnston and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Gancarcik, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church was a waitress and cook for various restaurants and catering halls. She catered many showers over the years for her nieces. Rose was a bar maid at the Hubbard VFW and Irish Bob’s Pub in Youngstown.

She was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767 Ladies Auxiliary and Sharon American Legion Post No. 299 Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and was an avid dancer.

Her husband, George J. Gancarcik Jr., whom she married April 10, 1948, died February 21, 1983.

She leaves a son, Michael Gancarcik and his wife Phyllis of Tulsa, OK; a daughter, Mary Ann Patrick and her husband Bill of Hubbard and a grandson, William Patrick of Hubbard.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband George and three brothers, James, Paul and Robert Johnston.

Family and friends may call on Friday September 3, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating. The family strongly requests that all visitors wear a mask.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose M. Gancarcik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.