Rose Ann Lockso, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Lockso, 101, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Heritage Manor.

She was born January 23, 1920, in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Philomenia Seratina Misciskia and had lived in Hubbard since 1951.

Mrs. Lockso, a homemaker, enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking for her family.

Her husband, Matt Lockso, whom she married November 15, 1939, died July 13, 1998.

Rose leaves a son, Matt Lockso, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Timothy R. (Nicole) Lockso, Andrew D. Lockso, Matt A. (Kristina) Lockso and Tricia A. Lockso; a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Rose Lockso and a great-grandson, Liam M. Lockso.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Matt; a son, Larry L. Lockso; a brother, Albert Misciskia and five sisters, Jennie, Tondi, Florence Rosile, Lena Arnett, Antionette McFall and Tresa Olive.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Robert Hanna, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heritage Manor for the loving care Rose was given while in their care.

Rose’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with her husband, Matt.

