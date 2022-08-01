LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident.

Ronnie a 1986 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was a line worker for Polaris Windows and Doors for over 20 years.

Ronnie was a member of Corner House Christian Church of Hubbard.

He leaves his mother, Maxine of Lowellville; three brothers, Kenneth Barr and his wife, Julie, of Vienna, Randy Barr (Dacia) of Cortland and Fred Barr and his wife, Vikki, of Kinsman; a sister Cindy Bott and her husband, Brian, of Lowellville and many nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Daniel Barr and Thomas Barr; his nephew, K. J. Barr and his great-nephew, Nathan Barwinski.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Dave Coxson officiating.

Interment will be at Corner House Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. #445, Independence, OH 44131, or to The American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.