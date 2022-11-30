YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Karpinski, Jr., 35, died Monday morning November 14, 2022 at his home in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 7, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Ronald J. Karpinski, Sr. and Melissa A. Jefferis and had lived in Pittsburgh since 2005.

Ron was a salesman for AFLAC Insurance Company and formerly worked for RadioShack, Sprint and Game Stop.

He enjoyed gaming, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

He leaves his father, Ronald of Youngstown; his mother, Melissa of Youngstown; two sisters, Tina J. Karpinski of Youngstown and Tammie I. Karpinski of Youngstown; several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas S. Karpinski, Sr. and Olive Joann Roman and maternal grandparents, Richard and Eileen Moss.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.