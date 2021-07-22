Ronald G. Ziegler, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. “Ziggy” Ziegler, 77, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Sharon Regional.

He was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of Henry and Mary Heiple Zeigler.

Mr. Ziegler was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was of the protestant faith and a truck driver for Federal Wholesale in Hubbard, retiring in 2001.

Ziggy was a member and also managed St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers and the ARCO Club in Youngstown. He was a member of the American Legion in Farrell and enjoyed playing pool, bocce and watching TV, especially golf and football.

He leaves his wife, the former Margaret Sanders, whom he married December 28, 1998; three sons, Ronald Ziegler and his wife Kathy of Poland, Jason Ziegler and his wife Kerry of Sandusky and Cameron Ziegler of Austintown; a daughter, Lori Ogden and her husband Bo of Campbell; two sisters, Janet Lamb and Paula Klingerman; four stepsons, Michael Clark, John Clark, Frank Clark and Matthew Clark all of Hubbard; two stepdaughters, Christine Rydarowicz and her husband John of Hubbard and Michelle Spencer and her husband Brad of Tidioute, Pennsylvania; 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Ziggy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ralph, David and Paul that died in his youth and a great-granddaughter, Loralei Rydarowicz.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Carla Davies officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald G. “Ziggy” Ziegler, please visit our floral store.