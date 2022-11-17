WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin C. “Butch” Dunn, 81, died Sunday afternoon November 13, 2022 at his home, after being surrounded by loving family and friends in the last weeks of his life.

He was born September 4, 1941 in Youngstown to Kenneth and Marjorie Hoffman Dunn and was a lifelong area resident.

Butch was a proud member of the 1959 graduating class of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was a hard-working family man who by the age of 26, had three children, worked two jobs and attended evening classes at Youngstown State University. Through hard work and perseverance, he graduated from YSU in 1973 with a B.S. in Business Administration and his degree ultimately enabled him to obtain supervisory positions with Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Wheatland Tube.

In 1975 he moved his family, which now included four children, to Hubbard, which became his home for more than 20 years.

He was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church.

As the steel industry began its decline in the 1980s, he was fortunate to find employment as a supervisor at Packard Electric in Warren in 1985. He retired from Packard in 2003.

Butch was a fierce friend with a big heart and a booming voice and he was often the life of the party. He enjoyed music, drinking cheap beer, bocce, playing cards with friends, visiting casinos and collecting marbles. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates in his younger years and was an admirer of Roberto Clemente and the values he represented. He loved watching the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Penguins and enjoyed tailgating and attending YSU Penguins games for many years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Alice Nadine Miller, whom he married on December 16, 1998; two sons, Jeffrey (Brien) Dunn of Potomac Falls, Virginia and Jason Dunn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two daughters, Deanna Ford of Poland and Jennifer (Mark) Friend of Hubbard; two brothers, Richard (Nancy) Dunn of Campbell and Robert (Donna) Dunn and a sister, Sandra Miklandric of Campbell. He was a loving grandfather to his nine grandchildren, Justin Friend, Ryan (Stephanie) Kovack, Ian (Shelby) Friend, Tyler Ford, Persephone, Phoebe, Aidan, Avery and Anna Dunn and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Kovack.

Friends and family will always remember that he ended each visit by saying “be good to yourself.”

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Bill Miklandric.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Shodd officiating.

The family requests memorial donations may be made to: Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, OH 44512.

Butch’s family would like to extend a special than you to Dr. Howard Slemons for his wonderful care over the years.

This poem is how some people would sum up Butch’s life:

GOD’S INSTRUMENT

He who has smoothed another’s way

And left a long-remembered day

With one whose heart was sick with pain

Need never say he’s lived in vain.

He who has done one kindly deed

And served another’s hour of need,

Has truly justified his birth

And made this world a richer earth.

He who has borne his share of grief

And never faltered in belief

But through it all has kept his trust

That God knows best and God is just

May die content to such a plan

For he has truly played the man,

And rich or poor that man shall be

Fit spirit for eternity.

He who has given as he could

And spend his strength for what is good;

Has helped the weary and the weak,

No other goal from life may seek.

He who has tried to play the friend

Shall come to glory at life’s end.

And find to his serene content

That he has been God’s instrument.

(Copyright 1919, by Edgar A. Guest.)

