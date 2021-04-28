Robin M. Huber, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robin M. Huber, 48, died peacefully at home Monday morning April 26, 2021.

She was born November 5, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of William Toth and Linda Balestrino.

Mrs. Huber, a Certified Nursing Assistant was a caregiver for the elderly.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Robin was a member of the Marconi Club where she helped with many fundraisers as a trustee and loved to sing karaoke.

She leaves her mother and stepfather, Linda and Lynn de la Court of California; her husband, Raymond Huber, whom she married October 5, 2012 at the First Baptist Church of Hubbard; a brother, Michael de la Court of California and a sister, Mary Balestrino of Masury. Robin also leaves a niece, Adonia Balestrino and a nephew, Jacob Sloan.

Robin was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call on Friday April 30, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robin M. Huber, please visit our floral store.