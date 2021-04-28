Robin M. Huber, Hubbard, Ohio

April 26, 2021

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robin M. Huber, 48, died peacefully at home Monday morning April 26, 2021.

She was born November 5, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of William Toth and Linda Balestrino.

Mrs. Huber, a Certified Nursing Assistant was a caregiver for the elderly.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Robin was a member of the Marconi Club where she helped with many fundraisers as a trustee and loved to sing karaoke.

She leaves her mother and stepfather, Linda and Lynn de la Court of California; her husband, Raymond Huber, whom she married October 5, 2012 at the First Baptist Church of Hubbard; a brother, Michael de la Court of California and a sister, Mary Balestrino of Masury. Robin also leaves a niece, Adonia Balestrino and a nephew, Jacob Sloan.

Robin was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call on Friday April 30, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

