HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston “Pop” Greene, Sr., 76, died Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.

He was born October 10, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Arnold E. and Evalina Marie Greene.

Mr. Greene, a graduate of Glen Burnie High School in Maryland, served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam and Korean War for three tours on the USS Kearsarge. He was a highly decorated veteran with 2 purple hearts.

Robert was a truck driver with Mid-West Transit for 35 years, retiring in 2002.

Pop was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767, the Youngstown VFW Post No. 3307 and the Army Navy Garrison No. 360.

Robert enjoyed fishing and crabbing, playing guitar, singing karaoke, riding his Harley Davidson and street drag racing.

He leaves a son, Keith A. (Bill) Greene of Struthers; two daughters, Melissa A. (Scott Shultz) of Hubbard and Lyndsai Bryson of Salt Lake City, Utah; a brother, Fred “Pappy” (Ann) Ross of Maryland; three sisters, Maxine Lynch of Maryland, Cheryl Workman of Maryland and Diane Gebers of Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Grant, Krystal, Katie (Shane), Ashley (Andrew), Jaylynn, Charles, Luis and Rafael; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Riley and many loved nieces and nephews. He also leaves his favorite ex-wife, Margi Layton.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert P. Greene, Jr. and two brothers, Harry and Richard Greene.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Mohn officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Ellsworth VFW Post No. 9571.

