HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Bresnahan, 92, died Tuesday afternoon, December 7, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

He was born July 24, 1929 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a son of James and Anna Bender Bresnahan and lived in Hubbard since 1953.

Mr. Bresnahan, a 1948 graduate of Sharpsville High School, served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Bob was an assembler for General Motors Corporation, retiring in 1998.

Growing up during the depression, dad always taught us to appreciate what we had and we learned by his example of how he lived his life to be a hard worker. Bob loved gardening, fishing, spending time with his family and teaching us everything he knew. He also enjoyed making bird houses in the shape of the state of Ohio and gave them away to people and his monthly get-togethers with his classmates from the Sharpsville graduating class of 1948. Bob always had a joke or two for everyone he met. Bob was a simple man who lived a simple life.

He leaves his wife of 69 wonderful years, the former Edna Mae Slavik, whom he married on March 6, 1952; a son, Michael P. Bresnahan and his wife, Laurie, of Hubbard; two daughters, Jill A. Kraft and her husband, Ed, of Niles and Amy S. Fitch and her husband, KJ, of Ellsworth and five granddaughters, Amanda and Laura Kraft, Kandaze Bresnahan and Holly and Alaina Fitch.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Dan, Jim, Tom and Bill and three sisters, Mary, Margaret and Jane.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

It is requested that all those in attendance please wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.

As stated by his great-nephew, “Bob was an incredible man who lived an incredible life” which is how we want him to be remembered.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Bob while in their care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

