HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Ressler, Jr., 81, died Saturday afternoon December 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 5, 1941 in Canton, a son of Robert L. Ressler, Sr. and Ida Bell Green and his stepfather, Robert Mayle who raised him.

Mr. Ressler, a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School was a member of Canton Baptist Temple.

He was a sales rep for H & H Auto Parts and ADW for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Bob loved spending time with his family, enjoyed card night with his friends, collecting stamps, fishing and bowling.

He leaves his wife, the former Connie L. Ballew, whom he married October 22, 1988; three sons, Robert L. Ressler, III and his wife Julie of Navarre, Ohio, Bryan Ressler and his wife Melissa of Akron and Lee Fedorchak of Hubbard; three daughters, Deann Frank and her husband Tom of Canton, Jen Ressler of Akron and Jane McGivern of Girard; a sister, Joanne Thompson and her husband Mike of Clover, South Carolina; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Robert Mayle who raised him.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday January 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home and also on Thursday January 5, 2023, one hour prior to the funeral services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow on Thursday January 5, 2023 at 12 Noon at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Frazier and Mike Thompson.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

