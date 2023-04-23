HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Tuchek, Sr., 72, died Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born September 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Albert M. and Stella R. Guglielmi Tuchek.

Mr. Tuchek was a graduate of Girard High School.

He was a furnace operator at RMI Titanium for 40 years before retiring in 2012.

Robert enjoyed fishing, camping and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

He leaves his wife, the former Deloris L. Moore, whom he married October 25, 1975; a daughter, Gina M. (John) Felix of Hubbard; two sons, Robert J. (Jennifer) Tuchek, Jr. of Newton Falls and Michael R. Tuchek of Liberty; two brothers, Albert M. Tuchek and Vincent B. Tuchek both of Youngstown; a sister, Nancy A. (Dave) Mohney of Youngstown; four grandchildren, James, Jordan, Joseph and Christopher and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Liam.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Michael.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God. Funeral services will follow at the church at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Rob McFarland officiating.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

