Robert D. Bevan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert D. Bevan, 72, died Wednesday afternoon March 10, 2021 at Sharon Regional.

He was born June 19, 1948 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a son of David F. and Bertha “Gladys” Bigley.

Mr. Bevan, a 1966 graduate of New Castle High School received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.

Robert was an avid golfer and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and played fast pitch softball in his youth. He was devoted to his family especially his girls.

He leaves his wife, the former Maureen M. Arbie whom he married February 17, 1995; three daughters, April Elizabeth Stechschulte of Troy, Victoria Jude Bevan of Winter Garden, Florida and Olivia Nicole Bevan of Hubbard; a brother, Dennis Lee Bevan and his wife Linda of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one hour prior to the Mass from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center, 325 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to COVID-19, It is requested that all those in attendance observe social distancing and proper health protocols and ask that all guests, whose health allows, to please wear a face mask.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center with Rev. Mike Swierz officiating.

Robert’s final resting place will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert D. Bevan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.