HUBBARD Richard Casey, 89, known as Casey by all who knew and loved him, died Sunday afternoon January 9, 2022 peacefully in his home watching the Cleveland Browns.

He was born January 10, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Emma Casey.

He moved to Hubbard as a young boy and after graduating from Hubbard High School, he got a job at the Sherwin Williams plant before soon enlisting in the United States Navy. Casey served in the Korean War on the destroyer ship USS Witek.

Casey was an active member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, serving as an usher and altar server for years, as well as numerous other volunteer positions. He also loved being a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767, where he held an adjutant position for many years. Casey loved to garden, especially growing his award-winning gladiolas and dahlias, participating in the Gladiola society, and even providing his beautiful flowers to the local florists. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Hubbard Eagles fan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret “Peg” Casey, whom he married June 2, 1956 and passed away January 23, 2021. He loved, honored, and cared for her more than life itself and was a true family man. He also was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack Casey and his wife Marilyn, and brother-in-law Raymond Hughes.

He leaves behind his sister Emily Hughes, as well as his three children, Karen Anne Casey Barr of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Anne Margaret Casey of Crestview, Florida and James Richard Casey and his wife Norie of Hawaiian Gardens, California. He also leaves behind his 3 beloved grandchildren, Mitchell Gavin Barr, Kristina Casey Barr (and boyfriend John Albrecht) and Cassidy Camille Casey.

Casey leaves behind a countless amount of friends and family who have been impacted by his kindness and generosity over the years. Including Carly and Ty Taylor, Julie and Toby Cooksey, Ron and Terri Young, Tony Kavalesky, Joey Magee, and Joan and Rick Humphrey to name a few.

He will be sorely missed. Steady as she goes Pennsylvania.

Family and friends may call on Thursday January 13, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Center with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 or to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 N. Main St. Hubbard, OH 44425.

